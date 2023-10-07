Jharkhand Congress takes out ‘Adhikar Rally’ for implementation of PESA Act

RANCHI, Oct 6: Jharkhand Congress on Friday took out an ‘Adhikar Rally’ here to demand immediate implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas), Act, popularly known as PESA Act, in the state.

The rally started from Morabadi ground and concluded at Birsa memorial place in Kokar.

- Advertisement -

The PESA Act, which came into existence in 1996, aims to ensure self-governance through gram sabhas for people living in scheduled areas. The Act also empowers gram sabhas to play a significant role in approving development plans and controlling the social sectors.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said PESA protects rights of tribals. “I thank the Jharkhand government for finalising the rules for the PESA Act. We request the government to implement it at the earliest.”

Even though the PESA Act has been passed over two decades ago, its implementation has been a distant dream in Jharkhand in the absence of rules. In Jharkhand, 13 of the 24 districts fall under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, “The PESA Act was passed when the Congress was in power at the Centre. However, it could not be implemented in Jharkhand because of the absence of rules. Our coalition government in Jharkhand has finally drafted the rules and it would be implemented soon.”

- Advertisement -

Talking to PTI over phone, Jharkhand Panchayati Raj minister Alamgir Alam said, “Our department has been finalising the rules for implementation of PESA Act in the state. The rules would soon be cleared by the state cabinet.”

“Once the Act is implemented in the state, gram sabhas will have power to take decision on land and forest issues. Besides, various rights have also been given to traditional tribal leaders,” he said. (PTI)