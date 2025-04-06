Kerala Minister urges people of Munambam to realise ‘divisive tactics’ of BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, April 5: Kerala Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqf V Abdurahiman on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to create communal division between Muslims and Christians in Munambam in Ernakulam district and urged people to realise the saffron party’s “divisive tactics”.

In Cherai and Munambam villages in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is illegally asserting ownership over their lands and properties, despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The minister said whatever decision has come from the Centre in connection with the recent passage of Waqf Bill, it would not affect the state Waqf Board.

“The BJP has carried out an intense effort in Munambam to make Christians and Muslims clash each other and to make them enemies there,” he told the media here.

The minister also wanted the local people there to realise the deliberate attempt by the saffron party to create division in the society.

The new Waqf Bill and the consequent decisions by the Centre would not impact the places of worships, khabaristhans (graveyards) and madrassas of the minority communities. “The LDF government in the state has the capability to completely protect the interests of minorities,” Abdurahiman said.

The state minister’s reaction came a day after 50 persons embroiled in land disputes in Munambam had joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other NDA leaders.

They took the party membership when the NDA leaders, led by Chandrasekhar, visited Munambam residents on Friday and assured them that the BJP-led alliance would support them until they secure their revenue rights.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, also criticised the BJP’s interventions in the Munambam issue and alleged that the saffron party was trying to make political gains by appeasing the Christian community there.

He accused them of trying to create a communal conflict between two religions there.

While talking to reporters in Kozhikode, he reiterated that there is no connection between the land dispute in Munambam and the recent Waqf Amendment.

“The amendments were intended to bring government control over Waqf. Some forces tried to link it with Munambam issue,” he alleged.

The Munambam issue can be resolved by the state government and the State Waqf Board in just 10 minutes, the LoP claimed.

Stating that all Muslim and Christian organisations in Kerala have demanded that the people of Munambam should not be evicted from there, he said there is no dispute between political parties and religious organisations regarding this.

Satheesan further accused the Centre of attempting to pass the Waqf Bill under the guise of the Munambam issue and questioned the BJP campaign that it would find a solution to the issue.

The Congress leader also claimed that those who had joined the BJP recently in Munambam were already the followers of the saffron party and no others have joined that party afresh. (PTI)