Key suspect of Bengaluru cafe blast arrested after multi-state raids

HT Digital,

Bengaluru, March 28: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended the main suspect in connection with the explosion that occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.

- Advertisement -

The individual in question, known as Muzammil Shareef, was detained as an accomplice following extensive operations carried out by NIA teams at 18 different locations, spanning 12 sites in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu, and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation into the blast, which was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), at the fast-food establishment situated in the Brookefield area, an integral part of the information technology corridor in eastern Bengaluru, resulting in injuries to ten individuals, is currently being conducted by the NIA.

Upon assuming control of the case on March 3, the counter-terrorism agency had previously identified the primary suspect, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, as the perpetrator behind the explosion. Another alleged co-conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, has also been pinpointed by the agency and is being sought in connection with several other incidents. Both suspects are currently evading capture.

According to the NIA, Muzammil Shareef provided logistical support to the aforementioned suspects involved in the incident, which involved the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) at the cafe.

- Advertisement -

The raids, conducted on March 17 (Wednesday), targeted the residences of the three identified suspects as well as the homes and businesses of other individuals of interest. During the searches, various digital devices were seized along with a sum of cash.

The principal suspect, disguised with a cap and mask, surreptitiously planted a low-intensity bomb concealed within a backpack at a bustling eatery in the Brookefield vicinity near Whitefield. The resultant explosion inflicted injuries on ten individuals.