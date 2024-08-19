Kolkata medic’s rape-murder: Harbhajan writes to WB Guv, CM over ‘delay’ in justice

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH, Aug 18: Former cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has written to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging them to “act swiftly and decisively” in the rape-murder case of a Kolkata doctor.

“With deep anguish over the delay in justice to the Kolkata rape and murder victim, the incident which had shaken the conscience of all of us, I have penned a heartfelt plea to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. @MamataOfficial Ji and Hon’ble @BengalGovernor urging them to act swiftly and decisively,” Singh said in a post on X.

The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable, he said, adding the perpetrators of this heinous crime must face the full might of the law, and the punishment must be exemplary.

“Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. We must ask ourselves ‘if not now, when? I feel the time for action is now,” he said in the letter.

The former India cricketer also shared a copy of the letter, which he addressed “to the Government of West Bengal, CBI and Citizens of India” on X.

“I demand justice for the victim. I demand a safer society. I demand positive change. And I stand with the doctors in their fight for justice,” he said.

“I urge the government of West Bengal and the investigating agency, CBI, to take immediate and decisive action to ensure that the perpetrators of this vile act are brought to justice swiftly,” Singh wrote in the letter.

“Why the government of West Bengal only? Such incidents are reported from different parts of the country and have become regular columns on newspapers and TV programmes,” Singh wrote.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in the West Bengal capital.

Singh said the governments must implement comprehensive measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“This includes strengthening security protocols within hospitals, providing adequate support to victims of violence, and creating a safer working environment for all healthcare professionals,” he said.

Singh also supported the protesting doctors who have been on strike demanding a safe working environment.

“The medical community is already working in challenging conditions. With such incidents, how can we expect them to perform their duties with dedication when their own safety is so gravely compromised?” he said.

Singh pointed out that after more than a week of the incident, “We are yet to see any concrete action which has led the doctors and the medical community to protest on roads.”

“Their protests are understood and I wholeheartedly support the medical community in their fight for their cause of justice,” he said.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at the medical college on August 9. Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection. (PTI)