Kolkata secures title of India’s safest city for 3rd consecutive year, NCRB report reveals

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: In a remarkable achievement, Kolkata has been declared the safest city in India for the third consecutive year, claimed a latest report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the report, the eastern metropolis has consistently recorded the lowest number of cognisable offences per lakh population among major cities.

The NCRB data for 2022 indicates that Kolkata reported only 86.5 cases of cognisable offences per lakh people, maintaining its lead as the safest city. Pune and Hyderabad followed with 280.7 and 299.2 cases, respectively.

Cognisable crimes, registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and SLL (Special and Local Laws), were the basis for the rankings. Kolkata demonstrated a significant decline in such crimes, dropping from 103.4 cases per lakh people in 2021 to 86.5 in 2022. In 2020, the count stood at 129.5.

“Among the 19 cities compared, Kolkata’s safety record stood out, with a consistent downward trend in cognisable offences. However, the report highlighted a concerning increase in crimes against women. While the city reported 1,783 cases in 2021, the number rose to 1,890 in 2022. The crime rate against women in Kolkata, at 27.1 per lakh population, surpassed Coimbatore’s 12.9 and Chennai’s 17.1,” the report said.

Despite this rise in crimes against women, Kolkata witnessed a significant decrease in violent crimes. The number of reported murder cases dropped from 45 in 2021 to 34 in 2022, it added.

The NCRB report, titled ‘Crime in India 2022,’ draws data from 36 states, Union territories, and central agencies.