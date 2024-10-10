22.8 C
Learn to accept decision of people: Rijiju to Rahul

NEW DELHI, Oct 9: Hitting out at the Congress for questioning the Election Commission for its Haryana poll debacle, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the opposition party should learn to respect and accept the decision of people.

“Now, don’t blame EVM and Election Commission again,” Rijiju said on X while responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that the opposition party will apprise the EC of the complaints from assembly constituencies.

“Learn to respect and accept the decision of the people,” said the parliamentary affairs minister.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera had termed the results of the Haryana elections as “unacceptable” as the party faced shock defeat in the state at the hands of the BJP.

Gandhi had also termed the Haryana poll outcome as “unexpected” and said that the Congress would analyse the same.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha had said the Congress would also apprise the EC of the complaints it had received from different assembly constituencies. (PTI)

Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights.
