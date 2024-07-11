25.7 C
Light rain in parts of Rajasthan, heavy rainfall in some districts

JAIPUR, July 10: Parts of Rajasthan received light rains while Dungarpur, Banswara and Rajsamand districts were lashed by heavy rain, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Jaipur Meteorological Center, during the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, the highest rainfall of 80 mm was recorded at Banswara’s Bagidora, followed by 79 mm in Obari, 66 mm in Dungarpur’s Ganeshpur, 72 mm in Rajsamand’s Delwara and 50 mm in Barmer’s Gadra Road in western Rajasthan.

During this period, the highest maximum temperature of 41.0 degree Celsius was recorded in Jaisalmer.

The spokesperson said that a circulation system has formed over north-eastern Rajasthan on Wednesday and the monsoon trough line is passing through Jaisalmer, Kota.

He said that due to its effect, rain activities are likely in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer divisions in the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Udaipur division today and tomorrow (July 11) in Bharatpur division.

Due to the shift of monsoon trough line towards the Himalayas from Thursday, there is a possibility of decrease in rain activities. Light moderate rain is likely only at sporadic places on July 11-15. (PTI)

