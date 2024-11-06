Like UP, bring BJP to power in Jharkhand to ‘bulldoze’ mafia: Yogi at Koderma poll rally

RANCHI, Nov 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of “patronising” mafia and urged people to vote for BJP which would “bulldoze” them.

Adityanath also claimed that such actions were being taken against the mafia in his home state Uttar Pradesh.

He also asserted that it is the BJP that can “guarantee security and safety” to people.

“The JMM-led coalition is patronising mafia in sectors, such as land, sand, forest, mining and liquor, in Jharkhand…Like UP, bring the BJP to power in Jharkhand to bulldoze mafia,” he claimed while addressing an election rally in Koderma.

Adityanath also alleged, “Like Aurangzeb looted the country’s wealth and destroyed temples, the JMM-led coalition and its ministers, including Alamgir Alam, looted Jharkhand’s people.”

He claimed that the BJP is the “only party” that can “guarantee the country’s security and pride, women’s empowerment and employment to youths”.

Adityanath accused the Congress of “creating obstacles” to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“Ram Lala now sits in that temple after 500 years and Ram temple consecration has paved the way for Mathura and other temples,” he said.

The UP chief minister claimed that PM Modi believes in ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ and the saffron party “never discriminates people on the basis of caste, creed, religion, language or gender”.

“The BJP ensures no compromise with the nation’s security. Pakistan earlier used to threaten India. Now, during the Modi regime, it claims in the UN that India has become a threat to it.

“Chinese forces, which crossed Indian territory during the Congress regime, are now retreating,” Adityanath claimed.

He also asserted that PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering at the BJP rally in Jharkhand, he said, “You must have seen the outcome of the Haryana elections. The BJP got the majority. The Congress was defeated badly. It was possible due to the assurance of development, security and good governance under PM Modi’s leadership. I appeal to you to bring a double-engine government here for rapid all-around development.”

The BJP won 48 seats of the 90-member Haryana assembly, while the Congress bagged 37 constituencies.

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Adityanath was campaigning for BJP candidates Neera Yadav from Koderma and Amit Yadav from Barkatha.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. (PTI)