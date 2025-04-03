25.4 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 3, 2025
‘Aashiqui 3’ stars meet Sikkim CM, express gratitude for state’s cooperation

GANGTOK, April 2: Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu and actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, who have been shooting for ‘Aashiqui 3’ in Sikkim, met Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence, according to a CMO statement on Wednesday.

The CM extended his best wishes to the team and presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing the picturesque Himalayan state for shooting.

During the meeting on Tuesday night, Tamang also assured them of the state government’s continued support for the smooth execution of their project, the statement said.

On behalf of his team, Basu thanked the chief minister for his encouragement and acknowledged the cooperation extended by the state government.

Impressed by the enthusiasm of locals, Aariyan highlighted the overwhelming love and support they received from the people, especially during outdoor shoots.

He also extended a special thanks to the Sikkim Police for ensuring the team’s security, which enabled it to complete its work smoothly.

Sreeleela said she was captivated by Sikkim’s breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and traditions.

Sharing her excitement, she said these made her first visit to the northeastern state memorable.

The film crew has been shooting in Gangtok and surrounding areas such as Tsomgo Lake and MG Marg for a week. (PTI)

