Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 60.19 percent voter turnout recorded across India in third phase

HT digital,

Guwahati, May 7: According to recent information from the Election Commission of India (ECI), 60.19% voter turnout was recorded across 11 states and union territories in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections conducted on Tuesday.

Assam recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.86%, closely followed by West Bengal with a turnout of 73.93%. On the contrary, Maharashtra had the lowest turnout, recording only 53.40% by 5pm.

As per the Election Commission of India’s recent calculation, Assam recorded the highest voter turnout of 74.86 per cent among all states and union territories that underwent polling in the third phase on Tuesday, till 5pm.

Dhubri constituency emerged with the highest polling at 79.70 per cent, followed by Barpeta at 76.20 per cent. Guwahati reported the lowest turnout at 67.68 per cent, whereas Kokrajhar saw a turnout of 74.24 per cent.

