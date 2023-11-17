Madhya Pradesh Polls: Violent clashes break out as aide of Congress candidate killed amid polling

HT Digital,

Bhopal, Nov 17: A Congress candidate’s aide was killed in the Rajnagar constituency of Madhya Pradesh during clashes between two groups on Friday amidst ongoing polling. Other areas in the state also reported disturbances.

- Advertisement -

In the Mhow area of Indore district, a skirmish left five people injured, while two men were wounded in a clash in the Morena district’s Dimani constituency, where Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting.

Chhatarpur’s Superintendent of Police, Amit Sanghi, stated that the death occurred in the early hours of Friday when supporters of two political leaders clashed in Rajnagar.

The deceased, Salman, was reportedly an aide to Congress candidate Vikram Singh, alias Nati Raja. BJP nominee Arvind Pateria called the incident controversial and demanded a judicial investigation.

To maintain peace during polling in the sensitive Sumawali assembly constituency of Morena, police asked BJP candidate Andal Singh Kansana, Congress nominee Ajab Singh Kushwaha, and BSP’s Kuldepp Singh Sikarwar to remain in one location.