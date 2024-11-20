19 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
type here...

Maharashtra agrarian distress story told in soyabean, cotton crops: Congress slams Mahayuti

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Nov 19: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that the story of Maharashtra’s agrarian distress is told in the crops of soyabean and cotton which are being procured below the minimum support price (MSP) due to the Mahayuti government’s reluctance to follow up on its procurement promises.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the MVA has guaranteed legal status to MSP and a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal of soyabean.

- Advertisement -

“A tale of Maharashtra’s agrarian distress, told in two crops – Soyabean: Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis promised Rs 6,000 per quintal of soyabean in 2013, and announced an MSP Rs 4,892 MSP this year. Currently, soybean is being sold at Rs 3200 to Rs 4,200 per quintal,” he said.

Related Posts:

Talking about cotton, Ramesh said during the MVA government, cotton used to fetch Rs 12,000 to Rs 12,500 per quintal. Today, the same cotton is being sold at throwaway prices, causing massive losses to farmers, Ramesh said.

“This is the result of the Mahayuti government’s reluctance to follow through on its procurement promises and the BJP’s reluctance to give legal status to MSP,” the Congress leader said.

In contrast, he said, the MVA has guaranteed legal status to MSP, prices set by the Swaminathan Commission’s formula of one-and-a-half times the comprehensive cost of cultivation and a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal of soyabean. It is clear which way the farmers of Maharashtra will vote, Ramesh said.

- Advertisement -

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Ramesh’s remarks come a day before the voting for Maharashtra assembly elections. Counting of votes will take place on November 23. (PTI)

Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Australia have to leave Virat Kohli alone, hope he doesn’t bring...

The Hills Times -
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day