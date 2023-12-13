25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

Major Security Breach in Parliament As 2 People Jump From Visitors’ Gallery

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

In a security breach at the Lok Sabha today, unidentified individuals breached the premises, wielding what appears to be a “smog cracker” from the visitors’ gallery.

Two suspects have been apprehended, raising concerns over the safety of the parliamentary complex.

- Advertisement -

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent threat by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who warned of an impending attack on the new Parliament building on December 13.

Authorities are investigating any potential links between the security breach and Pannun’s threat.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

World’s second-oldest woman Fusa Tatsumi passes away at the age of...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter