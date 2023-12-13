Major Security Breach in Parliament As 2 People Jump From Visitors’ Gallery

In a security breach at the Lok Sabha today, unidentified individuals breached the premises, wielding what appears to be a “smog cracker” from the visitors’ gallery.

Two suspects have been apprehended, raising concerns over the safety of the parliamentary complex.

- Advertisement -

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent threat by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who warned of an impending attack on the new Parliament building on December 13.

Authorities are investigating any potential links between the security breach and Pannun’s threat.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.