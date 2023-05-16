20.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
type here...

Male passenger ‘molests’ air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

National
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

AMRITSAR, May 15 (PTI): A male passenger was arrested for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight in an inebriated state, police said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her on Saturday, police said.

“The air hostess brought the incident to the crew’s notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state,” police said.

The crew members then notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here, they said.

- Advertisement -

Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

 

 

Most Beautiful Villages In India
Most Beautiful Villages In India
Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes
Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Iconic Places In Northeast India
Iconic Places In Northeast India
Oldest Living Trees In The World
Oldest Living Trees In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Slain BJD minister’s daughter Dipali Das takes oath as Odisha MLA

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Villages In India Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home Iconic Places In Northeast India Oldest Living Trees In The World