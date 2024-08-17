31 C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Mamata Banerjee should avoid doing politics over doctor’s rape-murder: Himant Biswa Sarma

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
RANCHI, Aug 16: Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma on Friday lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, asking her to “stop indulging in politics” over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Sarma’s assertion while speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a BJP meeting came in response to Banerjee accusing the opposition parties in West Bengal of being behind vandalism at the hospital in north Kolkata on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“The incident that happened in Kolkata is very sad and the people of West Bengal and the entire country are in a state of shock. Mamata didi should avoid doing politics over the matter. She should focus on finding out who was behind the incident and fixing the accountability,” Sarma said while replying to a query on Banerjee’s allegations.

“If you (Mamata Banerjee) do politics even after such a tragic incident, I believe this is very wrong. In such a time accusing others is wrong,” the Assam CM, who is the BJP’s election co-incharge for Jharkhand, said.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility. The vandalism took place amid midnight protests by women against the rape-murder incident. (PTI)

