Man loses Rs 1.5 crore in online betting, wife commits suicide

HT Digital,

Bengaluru, March 26: In Karnataka’s Chitradurga, a man suffered a loss of Rs 1.5 crore due to involvement in an online betting scheme, which tragically led to his wife’s suicide. The incident surfaced when the father of the deceased, a 24-year-old woman, approached the authorities, asserting that his daughter had been under duress from loan sharks who frequently demanded repayment.

The complainant informed the police that the couple tied the knot in 2020, and about a year later, his daughter, named Ranjitha, discovered that her husband, Darshan, was engaged in cricket betting. Allegedly, the lenders would regularly visit their residence, demanding repayment, which often escalated into confrontations.

The complaint detailed that Ranjitha faced severe mental distress due to these circumstances, ultimately leading her to take her own life.

According to reports, Darshan Babu held the position of an assistant engineer in the irrigation department. He had borrowed a total of Rs 84 lakh from over a dozen lenders, all of which he lost in cricket betting. It was disclosed that he even issued blank cheques as part of his betting activities.

Subsequently, the police initiated legal action under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerning abetment of suicide. Three individuals involved in lending money were apprehended in connection with the case.

