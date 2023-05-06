Manipur Faces Ethnic Violence

Guwahati 06 May: Ethnic Violence Escalates in Manipur Following Government’s Eviction Campaign and ST Designation Proposal.

The BJP-led Manipur government’s ongoing campaign to evict tribal villagers from reserved forests has led to a rise in ethnic violence between ethnic groups in the Imphal valley and surrounding hills. The conflict has now spread throughout Manipur, causing panic and a great deal of unhappiness among the state’s tribal population.

The tribal protests against the prposal to grant the majority Meiteis the Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, which the dwellers of the highlands had been enjoying for decades since Independence, served as the ignition for the ensuing violence. The Meiteis, who make up roughly 53% of the state’s population and reside primarily in the Imphal Valley, have always held sway over the state’s government, no matter which party is in power.

The tribal population, who make up 40% of Manipur’s population and are primarily found in the hills around the valley, perceive the government’s activities through the prism of distrust because they are primarily Nagas and Kukis. Only 10% of the state’s total land area is in the Imphal valley, while 90% of the state’s land area is in the nearby hills, which are perfect for militant hideouts and are the scene of a protracted insurgency.

The eviction drive, which began in February, was seen as yet another anti-tribal action, causing panic and unhappiness among not only the Kuki group, which it directly impacted, but also other tribals who had a large number of villages inside protected forest regions. The protests and violence have intensified, with the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum declaring a “total shutdown” of the whole Churachandpur area. The Forum asserts that the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people.

The situation has become increasingly violent, with incidents such as the vandalization and setting on fire of the place where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was slated to speak, and the burning down of the newly constructed open gym. The pain of the Kuki people is not because of the evictions, but because more than hundreds of those affected have not received rehabilitation.

The cabinet reaffirmed its position that the state government will not compromise on steps taken to protect the state government’s forest resources and for eradicating poppy cultivation. This has led to the cancellation of tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) discussions with the Kuki National Army and Zomi Revolutionary Army after five people were hurt during a rally.

The escalating violence has forced the central government to send in large numbers of Army, Assam Rifles, and central police forces to try and contain the situation. The situation in Manipur remains tense and uncertain as the ethnic conflict continues to escalate.