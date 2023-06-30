Boxing Legend Mary Kom Receives Global Indian Icon of the Year Award at UK-India Awards

Boxing champion Mary Kom was honored with the prestigious Global Indian Icon of the Year award at the esteemed UK-India Awards held in Windsor, England. The gala ceremony, held on Thursday night, celebrated Kom’s remarkable 20-year journey and her unwavering dedication to the sport of boxing.

The 40-year-old legendary athlete, who also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, graciously received the award from the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami. Expressing her gratitude, Kom reflected on the sacrifices she had made throughout her boxing career.

“I have been fighting for 20 years, putting in so much effort, hard work in my life, in boxing, it means a lot… making sacrifices for my country, for my family. I really thank from the bottom of my heart for this recognition,” she expressed.

The UK-India Awards, now in their fifth year, aim to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of leaders in various fields such as business, professional services, government, culture, and social impact, highlighting their significant achievements in strengthening bilateral ties.

Among the other awards presented, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) UK was honored with the UK-India Award for Business Promotion Organisation of the Year. CrowdInvest, a startup investment platform, received the Market Entrant of the Year award, while SannamS4 was recognized as the Consultancy of the Year.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas received the Legal Practice of the Year award, and ICICI Bank UK Plc was named the Financial Services Organization of the Year. Mphasis was honored with the Technology Company of the Year award, and Action Aid UK won the Social Impact Project of the Year category.

The award winners were selected from a shortlist by a jury comprising industry experts. The UK-India Awards marked the penultimate event of the six-day UK-India Week, which included a special reception hosted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. During the reception, Prime Minister Sunak expressed his commitment to working towards a “truly ambitious” free trade agreement (FTA) with India, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation.

Mary Kom’s recognition as the Global Indian Icon of the Year at the UK-India Awards not only celebrates her personal achievements but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and promotes the strong bonds between India and the United Kingdom.