Manipur Chief Minister Expected to Resign Amid Ongoing Crisis as Peace Remains Elusive

Imphal, June 30: Chief Minister N Biren Singh is expected to tender his resignation today, June 30, as the crisis in Manipur continues to escalate, according to reliable sources. Biren Singh plans to submit his resignation to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey around 1 PM today, having failed to bring about peace in the state after almost two months of unrest.

The decision for Biren Singh’s resignation reportedly follows repeated calls from New Delhi on Thursday, wherein he was presented with the choice of stepping down or having the central government intervene and assume control. If the reports are accurate, it is likely that the Assembly will be put under temporary suspension.

- Advertisement -

This development comes shortly after Governor Uikey’s recent visit to New Delhi. During her trip, she held individual meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others. In these meetings, she provided a detailed account of the situation in Manipur and outlined the measures being taken to restore peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a visit to Moirang after departing from Imphal on Friday. Keisham Meghachandra, the state president of the Congress, stated that Gandhi intends to visit relief camps and meet with the affected individuals. Upon his return to Imphal, he plans to hold discussions with leaders from ten like-minded political parties, officials from the United Naga Council (UNC), and representatives from civil society organizations.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur follows his earlier trip to a camp for the displaced individuals affected by the ongoing unrest in the region. Despite encountering a brief halt in his convoy’s progress at Bishnupur on June 29, Gandhi remains resolute in his determination to visit the relief camps and engage with those affected. The clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis have forced many locals to flee their homes, resulting in significant hardships for the populace.

The situation in Manipur remains tense as efforts are made to restore normalcy and bring an end to the prolonged unrest. The resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, if confirmed, marks a significant development in the ongoing crisis, while Rahul Gandhi’s visit demonstrates the concern and support of political leaders towards the affected communities. The coming days will likely see further efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and work towards a lasting resolution.