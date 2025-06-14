32.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 14, 2025
type here...

Raja, Sonam paid Rs 1,380 for stay, last dinner at Nongriat homestay in Meghalaya

Honeymoon horror

NortheastNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NONGRIAT (MEGHALAYA), June 13: A day before he was murdered, Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi and his now-arrested wife, Sonam, had disappeared for several hours after checking into a homestay here before returning late for dinner, its owner said on Friday.

The Indore couple checked in at our property on May 22 and ordered a coffee each, Constantine, the owner of Shipara Homestay, told PTI.

- Advertisement -

“They then went out without a guide. I assume they went to see the root bridge like every other tourist who came to the village,” he said, adding that Raja had paid Rs 1,000 for the room, Rs 80 for the coffee and Rs 300 for dinner.

Related Posts:

The couple, who had not made any prior room reservations for their trip to Meghalaya, earlier did not get a room at a homestay in Sohra in East Khasi Hills district, which forced them to trek from Mawlakhiat to Nongriat, also in the same district, with the help of a guide, villagers said.

Interestingly, despite Sonam’s claim to her mother-in-law over the phone that she was fasting, Constantine said both had a “very good dinner”, which they enjoyed.

Another villager saw the couple near the root bridge before dark.

- Advertisement -

Constantine said he recalled the face of Raja when he saw it later on social media.

However, he added that he did not notice the presence of the three hitmen — friends of Sonam’s lover — who allegedly took part in the murder.

At the homestay, Raja and Sonam occupied one of the five available rooms.

Constantine recalled their unusual behaviour the next morning (May 23).

- Advertisement -

“It was unusually early for our guests to wake up that early (5am). They knocked on our door and I had to wake up my wife to enquire if they needed breakfast. They refused and told me they wanted to check out,” he said.

Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while vacationing in Sohra the same day. His body was found in a gorge on June 2.

Constantine said he was not aware of where the three other accomplices stayed.

Meanwhile, Sonam, Raj (accused of being the main conspirator), and the three alleged hitmen were being held at Sadar police station in Shillong, where they were served North Indian food.

A senior police officer said that considering their food habits, which are unlike the local food preferences here, the accused were served simple North Indian food and were also given another set of clothes. (PTI)

10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape 10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon 10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025