Assam Police Dismiss Inspector Involved in Disturbing Incident

Guwahati, June 30: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has taken decisive action by dismissing Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from the Assam Police on June 29. This stern measure was taken following a distressing and objectionable incident involving the inspector, which has caused disappointment and concern among the entire police community.

Expressing his disappointment on Twitter, DGP GP Singh highlighted the significance of police stations as sanctuaries for police personnel and safe havens for citizens. He reaffirmed his dedication to preserving the integrity of the Assam Police force and assured the people of Assam that he would utilize his authority to the fullest extent to uphold its honor.

- Advertisement -

Taking into account the gravity of the situation and in compliance with the law and regulations, DGP GP Singh made the decision to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from the Assam Police. This action serves as a strong message to all serving police personnel about the utmost importance of adhering to the law and aligning with the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister regarding the role of the Assam Police in serving the people of the state.

Moreover, this dismissal acts as a warning and reminder to all Assam Police personnel to uphold the sanctity of police stations and ensure they remain the safest places, particularly for women and children. Failure to fulfill this duty and protect the citizens will result in similar consequences.

Prior to the dismissal, DGP GP Singh had announced that the suspended inspector, accused of taking an objectionable photo of a young girl in Nalbari, was evading arrest. He urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward, promising suitable rewards.

The case originated when a minor girl filed a complaint against the police officer, alleging that he had taken nude pictures of her and harassed her in the presence of other officials inside the lock-up. The incident occurred at Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari.

- Advertisement -

Inspector Biman Roy, formerly the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghograpar Police Station, is the primary suspect in the case, which has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Following the victim’s First Information Report (FIR), the DGP assured that the strongest lawful action would be taken against the sub-inspector if found guilty.

To gather firsthand information, DGP GP Singh directed DIG CWR Brajenjit Singh to visit the police station and submit a report. According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the night of June 26 after the girl had eloped with her lover and was apprehended by the police.

The victim alleged that the sub-inspector forced her to undress and took several nude photos while making obscene gestures. Despite informing a female police official the following morning, she claimed she was asked to remain silent about the incident.

Promptly responding to the complaint, the Nalbari Police initiated an investigation against the accused police officer. The case will be thoroughly investigated, ensuring justice for the victim and upholding the principles of the law.