Mayor playing 'politics' over garbage disposal issue, says MCD Commissioner

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Aug 19: A day after Mayor Shelly Oberoi pulled up MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar over the “worsening condition” of garbage disposal in the city, he hit back and accused her of playing “politics” over the issue.

Kumar further alleged that the delay in forming the standing committee, the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, has further resulted in many other projects being put on hold.

“The mayor is just playing politics. They have done nothing to secure the corporation’s financial dues from the Delhi government, leaving the MCD in deep financial distress,” Kumar told PTI.

Oberoi on Sunday slammed the MCD commissioner over the “worsening condition” of garbage disposal in the entire Delhi, especially in West Zone and Central Zone and directed him to ensure better collection and clearance of waste.

For the past few days, garbage collection in these areas has been irregular, resulting in an accumulation of waste on streets and bins, she said in her letter.

The stench from decomposing waste is unbearable, Oberoi said.

Oberoi said she has brought this to the commissioner’s notice many times but no progress has been made.

In the letter, she directed Kumar to accompany her for daily inspections from August 20 to September 2 to the 12 zones of the MCD to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation.

“Garbage collection and disposal will be the personal responsibility of the MCD commissioner, who will be held responsible for any unsanitary conditions in any part of the city,” Oberoi said.

According to an official, the extended contract period of the garbage disposal concessionaire in the Central Delhi zone ended on July 25. In the West Delhi zone, the civic body is facing payment-related issues with the hired agency.

Proposals with expenditure of Rs 5 crore and above require the standing committee’s approval, which has been pending for around 1.5 years (PTI)

Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
