Milestones of social justice ministry in 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec 28: From the submission of the Rohini commission report constituted to examine the sub-categorisation of OBCs to 714 districts declaring themselves manual scavenging-free, this year the Union social justice and empowerment ministry touched several milestones.

All districts have been requested, either to declare themselves free from manual scavenging or upload the data of insanitary toilets and manual scavengers associated with it on “Swachhta Abhiyan” mobile app.

- Advertisement -

As of November, 714 districts out of 766 districts in the country have declared themselves as manual scavenging-free.

Amid the caste census debate, this year the Rohini Commission, constituted to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu in July. However, its submission has not been made public and is presently under scrutiny.

The findings of the Rohini Commission are set to play a crucial role in the debate over the caste census.

Unique Disability ID (UDID), launched in 2021, saw the issuance of 1 crore cards this year.

- Advertisement -

In 2023, all 35 international airports and 55 out of 69 domestic airports provided accessibility features for differently-abled like ramps, accessible toilets, help desks and lifts with Braille and auditory information systems.

Further, all international/customs airports are reported to have been provided with aerobridges.

As many as 709 railway stations have been made ‘fully accessible’, and 4,068 railway stations have been made ‘partially accessible’, according to official data.

Seven states/UTs have informed that 2,839 state government buildings have been selected to be made accessible. In the Central government, CPWD reported completion of retrofitting all 1,100 central government buildings targeted under the ‘Accessible India Campaign’.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities delivered two landmark judgments, mandating government offices to relocate if inaccessible and addressing insensitivity towards disabilities at airports.

In another move, action was taken against MTNL for neglecting disability status updates, requiring officers to undergo sensitisation at a disability services trust.

The Chief Commissioner called for action on accessibility at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, invoking relevant disability acts.

Additionally, a ban on the sale of hearing aids by e-commerce platforms was ordered to protect individuals with hearing impairments.

The disability affairs department announced a 1 per cent interest rate rebate to ‘divyangjan’ borrowers under the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation loan for timely repayment.

“This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on divyang individuals seeking financial assistance, while also promoting responsible repayment practices. It underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring equal access to financial opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their abilities,” a ministry official said. (PTI)