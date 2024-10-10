Modi launches development projects in poll-bound Maharashtra

Targets Cong over corruption

NAGPUR, Oct 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of various development projects of more than Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra and inaugurated ten new medical colleges.

Hailing the “unprecedented fast pace” of development in Maharashtra, Modi targeted Congress, saying, “such speed and scale was seen in different sectors in corruption in the Congress rule”.

Modi laid the foundation stones for the upgradation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and the New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi airport via video conference.

He inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai, and Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Maharashtra and launched 10 new government medical colleges.

The latest launch of projects comes days after Modi launched and laid foundation stones for development projects costing more than Rs 50,000 crore in various sectors in poll-bound Maharashtra.

The prime minister mentioned that development projects worth thousands of crores such as the expansion of the Metro network, upgradation of airports, highway projects, infrastructure, solar energy and textile parks have been initiated in various districts earlier.

These new initiatives have been undertaken for farmers, fishermen and animal keepers while the foundation stone for Wadhawan Port – India’s largest container port has also been laid in Maharashtra, he added.

Recalling the recent recognition of Marathi as a classical language, the Prime Minister said when a language gets its due respect, it’s not just the words but the entire generation gets a voice.

“The Central government has begun a ‘Maha Yajna’ of creating modern infrastructure for the development of the nation. Today, we are not only constructing buildings but laying the foundation of a healthy and prosperous Maharashtra”, Modi said, referring to the inauguration of 10 new medical colleges.

The 10 government medical colleges are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane).

“These medical colleges would further add 900 medical seats in Maharashtra, taking the total number of medical seats in the state to about 6,000,” Modi said while recalling his resolve to add 75,000 new medical seats from the Red Fort.

Modi said the government’s priority was to ensure that as many children from poor and middle-class families become doctors and their dreams are fulfilled.

He referenced the government’s move to allow education for specialised studies in regional languages.

Lambasting the previous governments for making poverty the “fuel of their politics”, Modi said his government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty within a decade.

“Today, every poor person has an Ayushman card for free medical treatment. The elderly aged above 70 years are also getting free medical treatment. Essential medicines are available at very low prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras and the stents for heart patients are made cheaper by 80-85 per cent,” Modi added.

Modi said the global community sees India as a significant hub for human resources, with vast opportunities in education, healthcare, and software development across the globe.

He said the newly launched Vidya Samiksha Kendra is aimed at advancing the educational framework.

“The inauguration of the Indian Institute of Skills in Mumbai, where future-oriented training will be provided to align the talent of young individuals with market demands,” the prime minister added.

Modi highlighted the government’s initiative of offering paid internships to youth, a first in India’s history, where students will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 during their internship.

India’s educational institutions are standing on par with the top institutes globally, Modi said, highlighting the growing quality of higher education and research in India as released by World University Rankings only yesterday.

“The future of the global economy is in India”, Modi remarked, noting the new opportunities brought by economic progress, especially in sectors that were once neglected for decades.

He gave the example of tourism and pointed out the lost opportunities in the past to fully utilise Maharashtra’s invaluable heritage, beautiful natural sites and spiritual centres to develop the state into a billion-dollar economy.

Modi said the new terminal at Shirdi Airport will greatly benefit devotees of Sai Baba allowing more visitors from across the country and abroad.

The upgraded Solapur airport will now enable devotees to visit nearby spiritual destinations such as Shani Shingnapur, Tulja Bhavani temple and Kailas Temple, boosting Maharashtra’s tourism economy and creating employment opportunities, Modi added.

“Every decision and every policy of our government is dedicated to only one goal – Viksit Bharat”, he said.

The separate cargo complex being built at ShirdiaAirport would help the farmers a lot as various types of agricultural products could be exported across the country and abroad.

“The government was constantly taking necessary steps in the interest of farmers such as abolishing the minimum export price on Basmati rice, removal of the ban on the export of non-Basmati rice, reducing the export duty on parboiled rice by half,” the Prime Minister said.

The government has also reduced the export tax on onions by half to increase the income of farmers in Maharashtra. (PTI)