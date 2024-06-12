31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Modi's latest cabinet nothing new except for date and year: Akhilesh

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SAIFAI (UP), June 11: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the latest cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no different from the previous ones except for the date and year.

He also said he would soon inform the UP Vidhan Sabha about the seat he will vacate.

Akhilesh is an MLA from Karhal in Mainpuri district and won the latest Lok Sabha election from Kannauj.

“There is nothing new except for the date and the year,” he told reporters in Saifai in Etawah district while talking about the Modi 3.0 government.

The SP chief said his party is carrying forward the ideas and thoughts of socialist Ram Manohar Lohia, B R Ambedkar, and Netaji, as the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is often referred to.

He said his party’s MPs will raise the issues faced by the masses in the Parliament whenever the next session begins

He thanked the party workers saying, it was “due to them the SP has become the number three party in the country.”

The SP won 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, only third after the BJP and the Congress in overall numbers.

“The 2024 poll is a victory of what matters to the people,” said Akhilesh, whose party had allied with the Congress to forge the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP. (PTI)

 

