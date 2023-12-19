16 C
More MPs suspended from Parliament, number rises to 141

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 19: In a surprising turn of events, 49 more Opposition MPs were suspended today, following the suspension of 79 MPs in a single day earlier. This brings the total number of suspended MPs during this session to a record 141.

Among those suspended are Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram, Supriya Sule of the NCP, and Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

The suspensions were issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for interrupting proceedings. The MPs have been protesting over a recent security lapse in the Lok Sabha, demanding an answer from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Speaker has maintained that the government cannot interfere in the functions of the Lok Sabha secretariat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the security lapse ‘very serious’ but has dismissed the need for a debate.

Most of the 141 suspended MPs will remain so for the rest of the term, while others await a report on their behaviour. Protests against the suspensions have been ongoing on Parliament grounds. The suspensions today were issued after opposition members raised slogans and displayed banners with morphed images of the Prime Minister.

