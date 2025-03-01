Home National ‘More than 3k Bangladeshis got birth certificates in Latur fraudulently’

‘More than 3k Bangladeshis got birth certificates in Latur fraudulently’

By
The Hills Times
-

LATUR, Feb 28: Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday claimed 3,056 Bangladeshis have been issued birth certificates through fraudulent means in Latur.

Talking to reporters after meeting the collector here, the former Lok Sabha MP said the district administration has assured that an inquiry will be conducted.

“More than 1.23 lakh Bangladeshis have got birth certificates in Maharashtra after submission of bogus documents. In Latur, 3,421 individuals from the neighbouring country sought birth certificates by submitting just Aadhaar cards at the tehsil office. Of these, 3,056 received birth certificates,” he claimed. (PTI)

Related Posts:

12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views

RELATED ARTICLES

© Copyright 2022-23. All Rights Reserved Under The Hills Times
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views