26.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 15, 2024
type here...

Mumbai-London Air India flight returns due to pressurisation issue

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Aug 14: A London-bound Air India flight, which departed from here on Wednesday morning with 354 people on board returned to the city after the pilot-in-command reported pressurisation issue in the cabin, a source said.

The aircraft landed safely, the source said.

- Advertisement -

“Air India flight AI-129 that had departed from here Wednesday morning returned to the city after the pilot reported pressurisation issue in the Boeing 777 aircraft cabin,” the source told PTI.

The flight departed from Mumbai at 8.36 am and returned to the city at around 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, an Air India statement said: “The flight operating from Mumbai to London made an air-return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks.”

The airline also said it has already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination.

- Advertisement -

Air India said it has offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date, if so desired by passengers. (PTI)

Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

50-year-old man becomes first in Assam to get citizenship under CAA

The Hills Times -
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September Top Places In India To Spot Asiatic Lions