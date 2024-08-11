Nadda calls Cong leaders ‘fake patriots’

RAJKOT, Aug 10: BJP chief and Union minister J P Nadda on Saturday hit out at the Congress, calling its leaders “fake patriots” and accusing them of dividing society and caring for only one family.

Addressing a gathering before flagging off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Rajkot in Gujarat, he targeted Rahul Gandhi without mentioning his name, and said “these people with narrow thinking and small minds” are busy connecting India through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ but they should remember the contribution made by Sardar Patel in uniting India.

Nadda also accused the grand old party of forgetting the contribution of other freedom fighters, including Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

“I have to say with sadness that till date, not a single Congress leader went to Kevadia to offer flowers at the Statue of Unity of the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who brought together 562 princely states to create this great India,” he said.

“These people, with such narrow thinking and such small minds, are busy connecting India through the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Come and pay your respects to the one who united India. Come sometimes to Gujarat and to Kevadia to offer flowers to Iron Man Sardar Patel who united the country. People who organise ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ should remember how immense the contribution of Sardar Patel was in uniting India,” he added.

The people of the country and its youth will show truth to these fake patriots who see the country through the lens of politics and divide society for the sake of politics and to fulfil their own interests, Nadda alleged.

The Union minister of health and family welfare, chemicals and fertilizers said he wanted to remind the Congress leaders that the country will never forget the contributions of Sardar Patel and other patriots who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

“Through your glasses, you see only one family. You forget the contributions of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose…You forget the contribution of lakhs of people and leaders who sacrificed their lives to free India from British rule. You remember only one family,” he said, apparently referring to the Gandhi family.

Nadda recalled the contribution made by Gujarat in India’s freedom struggle through leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

“Bringing together 562 princely states was not an easy job, but India’s Iron Man who was born in this holy land of Gujarat brought together 562 princely states within two years to make India great,” he added.

Union minister of jalshakti and Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event where Nadda appealed to the youth to take a pledge to make their contribution to realise the dream of a developed India by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“When we go ahead with Tiranga Yatra, we must take a pledge to take our Gujarat, our country forward and contribute to make it a developed India. The true soul and motive and true celebration of Tiranga Yatra will be when we achieve the pledge of a developed India,” he said.

The truth is that the country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Gujarat is moving forward by taking a big leap under the leadership of (CM) Bhupendra Patel and all other leaders with the blessings of Modiji, he said.

Nadda said it was India’s fortune that PM Modi, also a son of Gujarat, has taken the pledge to fulfil the dream of a developed India in this ‘Amrit Kaal’.

The Indian tricolour reminds people of India’s freedom struggle, he said, adding that the Tiranga Yatra was an opportunity for people to remember Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and how they worked to make India independent.

Under Modi’s leadership, the country is moving forward rapidly, touching new dimensions, and appealed to the youth to use this period to make India a developed nation, he said.

“If our courageous youth and soldiers sacrificed their lives to make India independent and are keeping India safe by sacrificing their lives at the border, then all of us who are living peacefully should leave no stone unturned to use this freedom to make India a developed nation by 2047 in this Amrit Kaal and dedicate ourselves completely for the cause. This is the soul of Tiranga Yatra,” he added.

He said India is achieving self-reliance, and has become the world’s second steel producing country, and left behind Japan to become the third largest automobile hub.

India today produces 97 per cent of mobile phones used in the country, unlike 10 years ago when it had to import them from China, Taiwan, Japan, etc. Defence equipment import was a centre of corruption before India started manufacturing them indigenously, he said.

From importing bullet proof jackets, India has now become its exporter, he said.

“Today, India is ready in every way to become self-reliant and all this is happening under the leadership of PM Modi. And therefore, it is our duty to make an effort to realise his call to make India a developed nation by 2047,” he said. (PTI)