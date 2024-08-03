27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 3, 2024
Nanotechnology-based solutions needed to combat environmental hazards: K’taka CM

BENGALURU, Aug 2: Robust international collaboration and a strong link between academia, industry and research are needed to advance nanotechnology in critical areas such as food and energy security, water purification, healthcare and waste management, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 13th edition of Bengaluru India Nano, which aims to create a congenial ecosystem for the growth of nanotechnology.

“Our state is always in the forefront with respect to technology-based innovations. I am quite confident that, with the support of premier research institutions like Indian Institute of Science, JNCASR, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences, etc, Bengaluru will be transformed into nanotech hub of India and will keep up its eminent position in this emerging technology in the years to come,” the Chief Minister said.

He said international research collaboration is fundamental for harnessing the potential of this emerging technology.

Also, he urged scientists and engineers to make use of the opportunities and come up with innovative nanotechnology-based solutions for food security, energy security, water purification, infrastructure, medicine, healthcare and waste management as well as to combat environmental hazards, which are expected to increase many-folds in the near future due to urbanisation and population growth and change in lifestyle.

“I believe that, through exchange of information, technology transfer, sharing of costs, risks, access to know-how as well as to develop a talent pool towards the common good of humanity,” he said.

“I consider that international events like this will provide enough opportunity for networking, interactions for knowledge sharing, exchange of technology, skill development and business collaboration,” Siddaramaiah added.

At the inaugural event, Prof C N R Rao, honorary chairman of Vignan Institute of Technology and Science (VGNT) and Linus Pauling research professor as well as honorary president of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru, was felicitated by Siddaramaiah, to mark his 90th birthday.

Incidentally, Bharat Ratna Prof Rao was instrumental in the shaping of Bengaluru India Nano since 2007, when the first edition was held.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he hoped researchers would soon find solutions through emerging technologies for all pressing problems of the country, especially waste management.

“Urbanisation will only further compound the problem of waste, we really need a solution for that,” he added.

Rizwan Arshad, MLA of Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency, where the event is being held, said the planet and the people are at loggerheads at present, due to the growing needs of the human beings.

“The planet is answering us with natural calamities like landslides and earthquakes, one after the other, with increasing frequency. Hopefully, nanotechnology will act as a peacemaker and bring scientific solutions to environmental hazards,” said Arshad.

Executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd and chairperson of Vision Group in Biotechnology (VGBt), an advisory body for the state of Karnataka, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said one of the greatest critical technologies of today, nanotechnology has the potential to bring transformative solutions to the existing technologies, whether it is chips, or electronics or battery storage.

At the inaugural event, Prof Arindam Ghosh from IISc, Bengaluru, was awarded the Prof C N R Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award, for his contribution towards nanotechnology.

The three-day event, which is on till August 3, is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology, government of Karnataka, Karnataka Science & Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR). (PTI)

