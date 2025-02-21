Naxalites kill two men on suspicion of being informers in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Dantewada, Feb 20: Naxalites have killed two men after accusing them of being police informers in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said on Thursday.

Baman Kashyap (29) and Anis Ram Poyam (38) were killed by unidentified assailants at their village Todma under Barsoor police station limits on Wednesday evening, a police official said here.

- Advertisement -

After being alerted, a team of security personnel was rushed to the village which is located deep in the forest on Dantewada-Bijapur district border, he said.

More details about the killing were awaited, he added.

Kashyap, one of the victims, was working as a ‘shiksha doot’ (temporary visiting teacher) at a government school in the area. A pamphlet of the Aaamdai Area Committee of East Bastar division of the Maoists, found at the spot, accused him of acting as a police informer, the police official said.

Kashyap had provided information to Dantewada police about the movement of Maoists before the Thulthuli encounter of October 2024, the pamphlet alleged.

- Advertisement -

On October 4, 2024, as many as 38 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested area between Thulthuli and Nendur villages in Abhujmaad area.

With Wednesday’s killings, Maoists have killed seven persons in separate incidents so far this year in Bastar division which comprises seven districts.

On February 6, Naxalites killed a former sarpanch (village head) in Dantewada district, while a 30-year-old man was hacked to death in Aranpur area of Dantewada on February 4,.

On February 3, Naxalites hacked to death two men, one of them their former colleague, in neighbouring Bijapur district.

- Advertisement -

Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of leaking information about the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

On January 16, Naxalites killed a 48-year-old man in Mirtur area of Bijapur on the suspicion of being a police informer.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in Bastar region. (PTI)

MoD, BEL ink Rs 1220-crore contract for procurement of 149 state-of-the-art radios for Coast Guard

New Delhi, Feb 20: The government on Thursday signed a contract worth Rs 1220.12 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited for procurement of 149 state-of-the-art radios for the Indian Coast Guard that will enable secure and reliable information sharing and situational awareness through high-speed data, the Defence Ministry said.

Additionally, these radios will “enhance interoperability” for joint operations with the Indian Navy, it said.

The ministry signed the contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, for “procurement of 149 software defined radios for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 1220.12 crore under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category”.

IDDM stands for Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured.

“These state-of-the-art radios will enable secure and reliable information sharing, collaboration and situational awareness through high-speed data and secure voice communication,” the ministry said.

This will strengthen the Coast Guard’s “capability to fulfil its core responsibilities, including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, fisheries protection and marine environment protection”, the statement said.

The project is a “strategic step” toward bolstering the Coast Guard’s operational capabilities and supporting the government of India’s Blue Economy objectives by reinforcing maritime security, the ministry said.

“Aligning with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the contract will enhance the country’s manufacturing capabilities for advanced military-grade communication systems, generating employment opportunities and fostering expertise development,” it added.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defence said it has signed contracts with ACE Limited and JCB India Limited in presence of Defence Secretary R K Singh for procurement of “1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Truck (RTFLT) at a total cost of Rs 697.35 crore for Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy”.

RTFLT is a “critical equipment which will assist in various combat and logistics support tasks by avoiding manual handling of enormous number of stores” and thus enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Army, IAF and the Navy, it said.

“The present case being a Buy (Indian) case will enhance national defence equipment manufacturing capabilities. This project has immense potential of direct and indirect employment generation by encouraging MSME sector through component’s manufacturing. The procurement marks a pivotal step towards modernising India’s defence infrastructure and empowering indigenous industries, which will be a proud flag-bearer of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” the ministry said. (PTI)