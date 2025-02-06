16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 6, 2025
type here...

Naxalites kill man after accusing him of being informer in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DANTEWADA, Feb 5: A 30-year-old man was hacked to death by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.

A group of unidentified Naxalites abducted Hadma Emla from his house in village Kakadi under Aranpur police station area on Tuesday night and took him to the adjoining forest, a police official said here.

- Advertisement -

As per the preliminary probe, the assailants accused him of being a police informer before slitting his throat and dumping the body near the village, the official said.

Related Posts:

After being alerted about the incident on Wednesday morning, a police team reached the village and sent the body for autopsy.

Security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, the official added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of two men, one of them a former Naxalite, in neighbouring Bijapur district two days ago. The two were killed by Naxalites, as per the police.

- Advertisement -

Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of being an informer.

On January 16, Naxalites killed a 48-year-old man in Mirtur area of Bijapur for the same reason.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Notably, local bodies elections will be held in Chhattisgarh this month.

- Advertisement -

While 173 civic bodies — ten municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats — will go to polls on February 11, Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23. (PTI)

10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Constitution under “attack” from BJP-RSS combine: Rahul Gandhi

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February 10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February 10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya