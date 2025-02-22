Congress stages protest against attack on MP Rokibul Hussain in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 21: Dhubri Congress MP Rokibul Hussain along with a dozen of state as well as district leaders of Congress party including Pradesh Mohila Congress Chief Mira Borthakur on Friday filed an FIR at Nagaon Sadar PS in connection with the barbaric attack on him and his son Tanzil Hussain at Rupahihat on Thursday last here.

- Advertisement -

MP Hussain had also mentioned, while addressing to local media in the campus of Nagaon PS, that he would submit a written complaint to the speaker of Loksabha against chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and alleged autocratic role of the government in the state.

Meanwhile some hundreds of Congress party workers staged a protest against the barbaric attack by a gang of miscreants covering their faces with masks near at Nagaon Swahid Bhavan on Friday here. During the stir, the Congress leaders as well as other party workers shouted various slogans against the BJP run state government for failing to provide protection to an opposition MP of the state.

Later, the protesters took out a rally to the office of district commissioner, Nagaon as well as to the office of superintendent of police, Nagaon and also submitted two separate memorandums to district commissioner, Nagaon and Superintendent of police, Nagaon while another memorandum was submitted to the governor of Assam through the district commissioner, demanding immediate action against the accused criminals. Besides, concerning over gross failure of the state home department, the opposition Congress party demanded for adequate security arrangements to MP Rokibul Hussain, his family members and other leaders of Congress party.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon Swapnanil Deka while interacting with media persons here on Friday, said that over ten alleged attackers were identified so far by Nagaon police and police investigation into the entire episode was underway.

- Advertisement -

It was pertinent to be mentioned here that police are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the barbaric incident till the filing this report.

Interestingly, it’s reported that in the FIR lodged by MP Rokibul Hussain on Friday here, he had mentioned over 22 names of perpetrators who allegedly assaulted MP Hussain, his son Tanzil Hussain and his two security personnel.