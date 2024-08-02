26.9 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

NBCC DGM held for graft

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: The CBI has arrested a deputy general manager of the NBCC for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakh from a construction contractor for a project in Leh, officials said Thursday.

Varun Popli, the accused DGM posted in Ladakh, had allegedly demanded Rs 11.40 lakh from the contractor, they said.

- Advertisement -

During the negotiations, he allegedly agreed to take part payment of Rs 5 lakh in Delhi for which he had especially come to the national capital, they said.

“The complainant, who is executing a construction project at Leh, had submitted a written complaint against the DGM alleging therein that the said DGM was demanding an undue advantage of Rs 7.40 lakh for allowing a contract item.                 “During verification of the complaint, the accused DGM demanded higher undue advantage of Rs 11.40 lakh. As such, CBI registered a case against said accused,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Popli was caught when he was allegedly taking the bribe on Wednesday evening, they said.

NBCC is a central public sector enterprise, which was formerly known as the National Buildings Construction Corporation.

- Advertisement -

“Accused DGM was arrested and would be produced before the court of competent jurisdiction at Delhi on Thursday. Search was carried out at the residential premises of accused at Delhi,” the spokesperson said. (PTI)

7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

3 people swept away in Kalisindh

The Hills Times -
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories