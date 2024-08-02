NBCC DGM held for graft

NEW DELHI, Aug 1: The CBI has arrested a deputy general manager of the NBCC for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs five lakh from a construction contractor for a project in Leh, officials said Thursday.

Varun Popli, the accused DGM posted in Ladakh, had allegedly demanded Rs 11.40 lakh from the contractor, they said.

- Advertisement -

During the negotiations, he allegedly agreed to take part payment of Rs 5 lakh in Delhi for which he had especially come to the national capital, they said.

“The complainant, who is executing a construction project at Leh, had submitted a written complaint against the DGM alleging therein that the said DGM was demanding an undue advantage of Rs 7.40 lakh for allowing a contract item. “During verification of the complaint, the accused DGM demanded higher undue advantage of Rs 11.40 lakh. As such, CBI registered a case against said accused,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Popli was caught when he was allegedly taking the bribe on Wednesday evening, they said.

NBCC is a central public sector enterprise, which was formerly known as the National Buildings Construction Corporation.

- Advertisement -

“Accused DGM was arrested and would be produced before the court of competent jurisdiction at Delhi on Thursday. Search was carried out at the residential premises of accused at Delhi,” the spokesperson said. (PTI)