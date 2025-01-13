NBWL approves exploratory oil drilling in Hollongapar Gibbon WS

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has granted approval for exploratory oil and gas drilling within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Assam’s Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, igniting a contentious debate on reconciling India’s energy needs with wildlife conservation, a press release said on Monday.

The decision, made during the committee’s 81st meeting, has permitted limited exploratory activity under strict conditions while prohibiting commercial drilling within the ESZ.

The approved activity spans 4.4998 hectares, including a wooded access road located 13 kilometres from the sanctuary.

Meanwhile, conservationists have long highlighted the sanctuary’s significance as a critical corridor for wildlife movement.

However, it has faced ongoing threats from habitat fragmentation, compounded by a railway line that bisects the forest.

Additionally, this division has isolated gibbon families, reducing genetic diversity and jeopardizing the long-term survival of the species.

Wildlife expert Dr. Sukumar described the sanctuary as a “forest island” during the deliberations, stressing its fragile state.

The decision to allow exploratory drilling comes after a site inspection by representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and the Assam Forest Department.

The inspection concluded that exploratory activities would have limited immediate environmental impact.

However, it firmly ruled out any commercial hydrocarbon extraction within the ESZ.

The NBWL’s approval is contingent upon stringent safeguards, including the use of real-time digital monitoring systems, submission of detailed operational plans, minimal tree felling, and adherence to pollution control measures.

The oil exploration company involved has assured that any discovered reserves will only be extracted from sites outside the ESZ, with further approvals required for such activities.

Despite these assurances, representatives from nearby areas in Nagaland have expressed concerns about the potential impacts on their territories, emphasizing the need for state-level and local village council approvals before any exploration begins.

Additionally, ongoing issues such as human-elephant conflicts, habitat loss, and recent cases of elephant killings in Assam have intensified calls for stricter conservation measures.