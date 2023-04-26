23.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
NCM seeks report from Arunachal govt

Allegation of conversion of Guru Nanak Dev site to Buddhist temple

By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, April 25 (PTI): The National Commission for Minorities has sought a detailed report from the Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary over the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s contention that a historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka has been converted into a Buddhist temple.

In a statement on Monday, the commission said it has taken cognizance of the representation received from Sardar Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) about the “conversion of the historical site associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh into a Buddhist temple”.

“As such incidents hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and create a feeling of discrimination amongst them, the commission has sent a letter to the chief secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, on April 24 seeking a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission,” the statement said.

In another statement, the minorities panel said it has been brought to its notice that a person entered Gurudwara Sahib in Morinda, Punjab and “physically assaulted the priest/granthi performing the Akhand Path”.

“He also disrespected Sri Guru Granth Sahib. However, in this case, the criminal was identified and legal action may have been taken. Punjab has seen a long history of communal violence which could have been averted if the criminal could have been penalised by the competent court and a free and fair enquiry conducted in all those cases,” the statement said.

To analyse why this is happening time and again and is not being prevented, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written a letter to the chief secretary, Punjab requesting for a list of all cases of sacrilege in Punjab in the last 45 years, the statement said.

The NCM also urged the public to maintain peace and communal harmony.

