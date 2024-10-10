25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 11, 2024
NCPCR identifies over 11 lakh children vulnerable to child marriage

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Oct 10: The apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday said it identified over 11 lakh children vulnerable to child marriage in 2023-24 and intervened through steps such as family counselling, school reintegration efforts, and coordination with law enforcement.

In a comprehensive report, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) underscored the efforts it took under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006, through collaboration with child marriage prohibition officers (CMPOs), district authorities, and other stakeholders.

More than 1.2 crore people were reached through the awareness campaigns, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh emerging as leaders in the fight against child marriage, the commission said.

The report, which was prepared after virtual review meetings with district officials and key stakeholders, presents data on children at risk of dropping out of school, a major factor contributing to child marriages.

Uttar Pradesh, with over 500,000 such children, showed a strong response in addressing this issue, followed by states like Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Across India, more than 11.4 lakh vulnerable children were identified, with steps taken to prevent child marriages through family counselling, school reintegration efforts, and coordination with law enforcement, according to the NCPCR.

The preventive measures also included mapping schools to identify children absent for 30 consecutive days without notice and coordinating with school authorities to monitor dropouts.

In states such as Karnataka and Assam, officials conducted over 40,000 meetings with key local figures such as religious leaders, service providers involved in marriage ceremonies, and Anganwadi workers to raise awareness and prevent marriages involving minors, said the report released on Thursday.

Despite these efforts, the NCPCR report highlighted gaps in data collection and enforcement in certain states, including Goa and Ladakh, leading to difficulty in gathering comprehensive information.

Some districts still face deeply entrenched cultural practices, making it difficult to completely eliminate child marriage, the report added.

In a letter to all states and UTs, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in the fight against child marriage.

He urged chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to prioritise the issue and continue implementing district-level strategies for eradication of child marriages.

The letter, accompanying the report, stressed the role of competitive-cooperative federalism in shaping and refining child welfare policies, particularly in raising awareness and enforcing existing laws. (PTI)

