New criminal laws will end ‘Tareekh pe Tareekh’ era, speed up justice: Amit Shah

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 21: Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday that the three new criminal justice laws are derived from India’s own legal jurisprudence. Their implementation will see an increased use of technology in India’s criminal justice system.

During a Rajya Sabha debate on bills replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, Shah stated that the new laws will bring an end to the ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ era, promising justice within three years. He also mentioned that the definition of terrorism is included in the new bills.

The House earlier discussed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, which were passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Shah highlighted that for the first time, changes have been made in the three laws governing the nearly 150-year-old criminal justice system. With the implementation of the new laws, India’s criminal justice system will maximise the use of technology.