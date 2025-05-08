‘New India’ under PM Modi’s leadership capable of uprooting terrorism: BJP

NEW DELHI, May 7: The BJP on Wednesday hailed Indian armed forces for carrying out ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and said the “new India” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is capable and resolute to uproot terrorism.

This came after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke. The strike was code-named ‘Operation Sindoor’.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Proud of our armed forces. ‘Operation Sindoor’ is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam.”

The Modi government is resolute to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people, he said, adding Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda said in a post on X, “India’s message on Pahalgam – If you provoke us, we will not spare you.”

Prime Minister Modi had said that those who attack the soul of India will face severe punishment, Nadda said.

“India is both capable and resolute to uproot terrorism. We will eradicate the menace of terrorism,” he added.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saluted the valour and courage of the armed forces and said India avenged the Pahalgam terror strike with ‘Operation Sindoor’.

‘We said terrorists ko ‘mitti mein mila denge’, and look, we’ve done it. Pahalgam (terror strike) avenged,” he said in a post in Hindi on X

“This is a capable, empowered, competent, and powerful India moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India today knows how to protect itself and how to give a befitting reply,” Pradhan said.

“Jai Hind – Jai Hind ki Sena,” he said, adding India has once again proven its commitment to zero-tolerance against terrorism.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hailed the armed forces, saying their action echoed the “spirit of New India”.

“Salute to the Indian Armed Forces -? the steel shield of Bharat! They have done it! Your courage speaks louder than words, and your actions echo the spirit of New India. Bharat has avenged Pehalgam Terrorist Attack!” he said in a post on X.

In a veiled message to Pakistan, the BJP said in a post in Hindi on X, “This is new India. It will enter your home and strike as well!” (PTI)