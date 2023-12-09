NIA busts ISIS terror conspiracy, arrests 13 in Maharashtra

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids across 44 locations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals connected to an ISIS terror conspiracy.

The arrests were made as part of an extensive investigation into a global terror group’s plot to carry out attacks across the country.

According to reports from the news agency ANI, the coordinated operation involved one location in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city, and one in Bhayandar. NIA operatives, working in tandem with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, executed the raids to thwart the alleged plans of the terrorist outfit.

The arrested individuals are believed to be part of a criminal conspiracy associated with proscribed terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS. These individuals had reportedly pledged allegiance to the violent extremist ideologies of these groups and formed a terrorist gang.

The arrests mark a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to neutralize threats posed by such extremist elements. The NIA is expected to provide further details as the investigation unfolds.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens, emphasizing the need for collaborative counter-terrorism measures to combat the growing menace of global terror networks.