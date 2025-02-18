25 C
“Oitharei” Crowned Best Feature Film at 2nd North East India Film Festival 2025

IMPHAL, Feb 18: The 2nd North East India Film Festival (NEIFF) 2025 concluded on a triumphant note with a celebration of the success of North East filmmakers in filmmaking.

Manipuri feature film Oitharei, directed by Dinesh Naorem and produced by Gibanlata Thokchom, won the most prestigious Best Feature Film award.

The awarding of the film is an indicator of the growing preeminence of Manipuri cinema in the filmmaking landscape of the North East.

In the non-feature category, Bhaskar Jyoti Das and Samiran Deka’s Assamese film Where Is My Home won the Best Non-Feature Film award.

The idea of home and belongingness in the movie moved the heart of the members of the jury to confer a best award upon it.

Some of the other notable winners included Amateurs (Assamese), directed by Dhiraj Kashyap, who won the award for Best Direction. Debajit Ghayan received the award for Best Sound for Baghjan (Assam). The award for Best Screenplay went to Binoranjan Oinam for Langdai Ama (Manipuri), and Tarun Wang won the Best Editing award for Laangoi. Joy Mekola received the award for Best Cinematography for Oitharei, a reflection of the technical prowess of the film.

The festival also recognized outstanding performances and work with special awards. Actor Narmada received the Special Jury Award for her performance in Sunita. In addition, The Legacy of 4 Generations received a Special Mention in the Non-Feature Film category, and Sunita received a Special Mention in the Feature Film category.

Spanning five days, the festival showcased a total of 28 films, including six Assamese productions. Screenings were held at multiple venues, including the City Convention Centre in Imphal, Tanthapolis Cinema in Lamphel, and the Library and Information Centre in Kakching. Out of the 28 films, 10 were shortlisted for various award categories.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of former Manipur Environment and Climate Change Minister and current MLA Thongam Biswajit, who presented the award winners with citations and monetary awards.

The festival, which began on February 12 at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, was presented jointly by THOUNA, Manipur, in collaboration with Film Forum Manipur and the Directorate of Information & Public Relations.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which points to the government’s patronage of regional films and filmmaking.

With its successful success, NEIFF 2025 once again provided a platform for North East filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity, further supporting the region’s emerging film industry.

