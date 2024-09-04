Padma awards recommendations, nominations to be accepted till September 15

Persons without the distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards

NEW DELHI, Sept 3: The online process for nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2025 is underway and the last date for the same is September 15, the Union home ministry said on Tuesday.

All citizens can make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination.

“Nominations or recommendations for the Padma Awards 2025 to be announced on the occasion of Republic Day, 2025 have begun from May 1, 2024. The last date for nominations for Padma awards is September 15, 2024,” the ministry said in a statement.

The nominations or recommendations for the Padma awards will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in).

The Padma awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — are amongst the highest civilian honours of the country.

Instituted in 1954, the awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The awards seek to recognise “work of distinction” and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

All persons without the distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants, including those working with public sector undertakings (PSUs), except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the Padma awards.

The Narendra Modi government has transformed the Padma awards into “People’s Padma” ever since it came to power in 2014 by giving the awards to unsung heroes, the statement said.

“The government is committed to transform Padma awards into ‘People’s Padma’. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society,” it added.

The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in a narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

Details in this regard are also available under the heading “Awards and Medals” on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on the Padma awards portal (https://padmaawards.gov.in).

The statutes and rules relating to the awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx. (PTI)