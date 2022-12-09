People voted for PM Modi’s leadership, rejected anti-national elements: Gujarat CM

The people of Gujarat have once again reposed faith in PM Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership, says CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Dec 8 (PTI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party set for a landslide victory in Gujarat, CM Bhupendra Patel on Thursday credited PM Narendra Modi for it and said the people of the state have rejected the anti-national elements in the assembly election.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said Bhupendra Patel would continue as the state’s CM and his swearing-in ceremony would be held on December 12.

The BJP with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent was ahead in 152 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat, as per the latest trends, and could surpass its previous best showing of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was the state’s CM.

The Congress holds the all-time record of 149 seats that it had won in 1985 under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.

Addressing a press conference here, CM Patel said, “The people of Gujarat have once again reposed faith in PM Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership. If the masses of Gujarat have elected the BJP, then we have to live up to their expectations.”

“The people of Gujarat have rejected the anti-national elements in this election and have voted for the BJP’s track record of development in the state,” he said.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, who was also present at the press conference, said Bhupendra Patel would continue as the state’s chief minister and his oath ceremony would take place on December 12.

Hitting out at the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party for trying to demean the people of Gujarat with “dole” politics, Paatil said, “The AAP never thought about Gujarati Asmita and was never able to connect with the psyche of the Gujarati people.”

” All anti-Gujarati forces have been defeated…The Congress must introspect as to why they are losing public support,” he said.