PM condemned Gaza war, what did Rahul Gandhi say? : Assam CM

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Khandwa, Nov 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 8 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned Gaza war but no word of condemnation came from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a rally in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh CM Sarma said, “Israel and Palestine are at war. We do not have a problem with Palestine, but the terrorist organisation Hamas shot children and took hostage more than 500 people from Israel. PM Modi condemned this…What did Rahuk Gandhi say? He did not say a single word against Hamas.”

Sarma further added, “The Hamas in India would not have spared him… Fearing the Indian Hamas, Rahul Gandhi did not say anything about Hamas.”

Assam Chief Minister is campaigning for BJP in Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming elections.

