Saturday, January 13, 2024
PM inaugurates Atal Setu, longest sea bridge in country connecting Mumbai with Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Rs 17,840 crore Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest bridge as well as the longest sea bridge in the country connecting south Mumbai with Nhava-Sheva in Navi Mumbai.

The six-lane trans-harbour bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km long sea-link.

The bridge will provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune. It will also improve connectivity between the Mumbai Port and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The foundation stone of the bridge had been laid by prime minister Modi in December 2016.

The PM on Friday also laid the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel connecting the Eastern Freeway in eastern Mumbai to Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8700 crore. (PTI)

 

