Guwahati
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
PM Modi becomes first world leader to amass more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal YouTube channel crossed 20 million subscribers this Tuesday, making him the first world leader to achieve this feat.

In comparison, the second most followed global leader, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora, has 6.4 million subscribers, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy follows with 1.1 million.

Modi’s YouTube channel, with 4.5 billion video views, leads in terms of subscribers and video views among political leaders on YouTube.

It surpasses the channels of other Indian political leaders and parties by a significant margin, reflecting Modi’s political dominance both domestically and internationally.

