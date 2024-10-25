22 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 25, 2024
PM Modi hails ITBP on its raising day

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indo Tibetan Border Police, which guards India’s border with China, on its raising day and said the force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication.

“Raising Day greetings to ITBP Himveers and their families. This Force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication. They protect us, including in some of the most challenging terrains and tough climatic conditions,” Modi said in a post on X.

Additionally, their efforts during natural disasters and rescue operations inspire immense pride among the people, he said.

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression. The around 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain and disaster management.

In another post, Modi hailed the government’s recent decision to confer classical language status on Pali.

“Glad that the Indian Government’s decision of conferring Classical Language status on Pali has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. Grateful to the scholars and monks from different nations who took part in this programme in Colombo,” he said, tagging a post on a panel discussion on ‘Pali as a classical language’ hosted by ICCR, Colombo. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Delhi HC asks Centre to file report on issue of deepfakes

The Hills Times -
