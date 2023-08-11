PM Modi  Predicts ‘Grand Win’ For NDA In 2024

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence on Thursday that the BJP and its allies will break records to score a grand win in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and took a swipe at the Opposition, saying its no-confidence motion will prove auspicious for the ruling alliance as it did in 2018.

In a sharp attack on opposition parties while replying to the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, he said they did not allow discussion to take place in Parliament on a number of bills related to the country’s development.

They have shown that ‘dal’ (party) is bigger than ‘desh’ (country) for them. “You have betrayed people,” he said.

Modi said when the Opposition had brought a similar motion in 2018, his government came to power for a second term with a bigger mandate in 2019. The Opposition’s motion has proven auspicious for his government, he added.

Noting that people of the country have repeatedly shown their faith in his government, Modi expressed his thanks to them.

“It is the country’s confidence that when you bring another no-confidence motion in 2028, India will be the third largest economy in the world,” he said, asserting that his dispensation has given a scam-free governance.

Targeting the Congress, he said its government at the Centre would trust the word of Pakistan over terror attacks and its misadventures on borders but not the valour of Indian armed forces. In Kashmir, it would not trust the common man in the region but separatists and others carrying Pakistan’s flag.

That is why people’s feelings of “no confidence” in the Congress is very deep, he said, accusing the party of seizing on any negative thing about India coming from foreign soil.