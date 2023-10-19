24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 19, 2023
PM Modi promises humanitarian aid to Palestine amid Gaza war

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi communicated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, expressing his condolences for the civilian lives lost in the Gaza hospital bombing.

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, PM Modi affirmed India’s commitment to providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

He expressed deep concern about the escalating terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region, and reiterated India’s long-standing principled stance on the Israel-Palestine issue.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated following a surprise attack by the terrorist group on October 7, to which Israel responded with retaliatory air strikes targeting Hamas operatives and bases in the Gaza Strip.

An explosion at a Gaza hospital, allegedly caused by an Israeli air strike and resulting in hundreds of civilian deaths, has elicited strong condemnation from global leaders. Despite Hamas’s accusations, the Israeli military denies involvement.

PM Modi expressed his shock at the tragic loss of lives in the Gaza hospital attack, stating that the civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a serious and continuing concern and those responsible should be held accountable.

