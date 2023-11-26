PM Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft, says experience was incredibly enriching

BENGALURU, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook a sortie on the Tejas

aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country’s indigenous capabilities.

Clad in the uniform of an Air Force pilot, a delightful Modi seemed to enjoy the moments as he waved

multiple times.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, the prime minister said, “Successfully completed a sortie on the

Tejas.”

“The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s

indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national

potential,” he said.

In the videos and pictures, the prime minister can be seen flashing thumbs-up gestures with a broad

smile, after boarding the aircraft and on landing.

He also posed standing next to the aircraft, pointing at ‘Tejas’ writing on it.

“Flying in Tejas today, I can say with immense pride that due to our hard work and dedication, we are no

less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air

Force, DRDO and HAL as well as all Indians,” he added.

Modi earlier walked towards the waiting pilot and had a short chat with him, before boarding the twin-

seater aircraft and positioning himself properly with the help of Air Force staff.

During the sortie, he can be seen keenly observing the surroundings and waving at another fighter

aircraft, flying at a visible distance — taken from cameras inside the cabin and the other aircraft.

On landing, the prime minister, waved and made thumbs-up gestures again, applauding the Air Force

officials.

Modi arrived in the city earlier today and visited Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to review

the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities, officials said.

The prime minister has been pushing for indigenous production of defence products and highlighting

how his government has boosted their manufacturing in India and also their exports.

Several countries have evinced interest in buying Tejas, a light combat aircraft, and US defence giant GE

Aerospace had inked a pact with HAL to jointly produce engines for the Mk-II-Tejas during the prime

minister’s recent state visit to the US.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted in April this year that India’s defence exports have reached an all-

time high of Rs 15,920 crore in 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country, he had said.

(PTI)